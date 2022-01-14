Union City Middle School Boys Fall in Tournament Play

The Union City boys fell to top seed Dyersburg 56-29, in the semifinals of the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association Tournament on Thursday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City fell behind 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and trailed 24-15 at halftime.

Dyersburg then outscored the Tornadoes 32-14 in the second half.

Jayden Evans had eight points and Trey Pitts scored six for the Twisters.

Both Union City Middle School teams will now compete in the 2A Division of the annual Blue Suede Invitational at South Gibson County High School January 22nd thru the 29th.

The Tornadoes will face Huntingdon in both girls’ and boys’ play on January 22nd.