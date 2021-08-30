Union City Middle School Cross Country Place Strong in Hosted Meet

The Union City Middle School boys’ cross country team claimed the top prize in the Union City Invitational, while the Lady Tornadoes placed second at Graham Park Saturday morning.

Union City Schools Communications Director Mike Hutchens said five Union City boys earned medals with Top-15 finishes as the Tornadoes totaled 37 points to outdistance four other squads in the team competition. Individual runners from six other schools also participated.

Woodrow McKinnis posted the best time of Union City’s contingent, finishing the 1.5-mile course in 9:59.56 – good for seventh place. Teammate Rushdon Howell was right behind him in eighth, finishing at 10:03.68.

Brayden Chism made the Top 10, coming in at 10:09.86, Andrew Beard was 13th (10:54.69), and Paul Martin Tohn placed 15th with a time of 11:00.73.

In all, 58 boys participated.

The Union City girls (69 points) trailed only Lake Road in the final team standings that also included St. Mary’s, Martin, Hillcrest and Greenfield.

Sixth-graders Brylee Patrick (12:14.07) and Blythe Patrick (12:16.59) earned medals, finishing 18th and 20th, respectively. Ainsley Beard, Rori Howell, and Briley McKinney just missed out in the medal chase with finishes of 22nd, 23rd, and 25th.

There were 55 girls to run in all, with a handful of participants from schools who did not field enough to figure in the team competition.