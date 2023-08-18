August 18, 2023
Union City Middle School Cross Country Teams Have Good Finish in Dresden

The Union City Middle School boys and girls cross country teams had success at their meet in Dresden this week. (photo: Mike Hutchens – School Communications Director)

Members of the Union City Middle School cross country teams participated in a one-mile jamboree at Dresden on Thursday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said a half-dozen Tornado runners earned medals, with Brody Fields claiming first place in the boys’ competition and Ainsley Beard coming in seventh to headline the girls’ team.

Fields finished with a time of 6:08, while Beard was clocked at 7:24.

Other Union City finishes and times included:

Boys

Nash Norsworthy, 16th place, 7:08

Wrigley Harder, 22nd place, 6:23

Girls

Rylan Bondurant, 21st place, 8:30

Phoebe Coleman, 15th place, 8:12

UCMS will open its regular season schedule next Thursday at South Gibson County.

