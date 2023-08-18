Union City Middle School Cross Country Teams Have Good Finish in Dresden

Members of the Union City Middle School cross country teams participated in a one-mile jamboree at Dresden on Thursday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said a half-dozen Tornado runners earned medals, with Brody Fields claiming first place in the boys’ competition and Ainsley Beard coming in seventh to headline the girls’ team.

Fields finished with a time of 6:08, while Beard was clocked at 7:24.

Other Union City finishes and times included:

Boys

Nash Norsworthy, 16th place, 7:08

Wrigley Harder, 22nd place, 6:23

Girls

Rylan Bondurant, 21st place, 8:30

Phoebe Coleman, 15th place, 8:12

UCMS will open its regular season schedule next Thursday at South Gibson County.