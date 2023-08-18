Union City Middle School Cross Country Teams Have Good Finish in Dresden
Members of the Union City Middle School cross country teams participated in a one-mile jamboree at Dresden on Thursday.
School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said a half-dozen Tornado runners earned medals, with Brody Fields claiming first place in the boys’ competition and Ainsley Beard coming in seventh to headline the girls’ team.
Fields finished with a time of 6:08, while Beard was clocked at 7:24.
Other Union City finishes and times included:
Boys
Nash Norsworthy, 16th place, 7:08
Wrigley Harder, 22nd place, 6:23
Girls
Rylan Bondurant, 21st place, 8:30
Phoebe Coleman, 15th place, 8:12
UCMS will open its regular season schedule next Thursday at South Gibson County.