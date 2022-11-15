Union City Middle School Drops Two in Basketball

Union City suffered a pair of losses to visiting Dyersburg in middle school basketball Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the girls dropped a 62-32 decision, and the Tornado boys came out on the short end of a 40-32 score.

The (7-2) Lady Twisters were done in by a 31-point performance by Dyersbug’s KayKay Strayhorn.

Union City trailed 17-6 after one quarter, 35-23 at halftime, and 52-26 with three periods in the scorebook.

Alajia Crawford led the Tornado girls with 10 points. Alli McMillan scored nine on a trio of 3-pointers.

In the nightcap, (6-3) Union City led 10-7 at the first-quarter horn.

Dyersburg held a narrow 16-15 advantage at the intermission, then outscored the Twisters 24-17 over the final two periods.

Jayden Evans and Zak Summers scored 10 points each for the Purple and Gold, with Hollister Johnson pitching in nine.

Union City’s games at Gibson County Thursday have had an altered time change and will now begin at 4:00.