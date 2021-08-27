Union City Middle School Football Falls at Dyersburg

The Tornadoes truly had a long night at Dyersburg, with the contest not beginning until nearly two hours after its original start time due to a scheduling conflict with the host team.

The two teams then were forced to wait out a 30-minute lightning delay after the game began.

Turnovers and mistakes proved to be Union City’s undoing in the contest itself.

The Twisters trailed 8-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half.

Union City (1-1) will play its first home game next Thursday, hosting Huntingdon.