Union City Middle School Football Falls at Dyersburg
The Tornadoes truly had a long night at Dyersburg, with the contest not beginning until nearly two hours after its original start time due to a scheduling conflict with the host team.
The two teams then were forced to wait out a 30-minute lightning delay after the game began.
Turnovers and mistakes proved to be Union City’s undoing in the contest itself.
The Twisters trailed 8-0 after one quarter and 20-0 at the half.
Union City (1-1) will play its first home game next Thursday, hosting Huntingdon.