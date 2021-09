The Union City Middle School football team has been awarded a forfeit win over Hayti, Missouri.

The Tornadoes were scheduled to travel to Hayti for a game tonight, but a COVID outbreak at the Missouri school forced the Indians to call off the contest, according to Tornado head coach Cole Clanton.

Union City’s record will now improve to 4-1, with home games remaining this season against Northview (September 23) and Paris Inman (September 30).