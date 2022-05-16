Union City Middle School Football Meeting

Union City Middle School football players, and their parents, will meet with head coach Cole Clanton today at 6:00.

Coach Clanton will address several important topics for both players and parents in preparation for the upcoming football season.

Program philosophy, disciplinary procedures, summer schedule and incentives are among the points to be shared.

The coach said he would also stress academics and behavior, and how they will determine both playing and practice time.

The Middle School football program has added the addition of sixth graders, with more than 80 players now on the roster.

Today’s football meeting will be held in the Middle School library.