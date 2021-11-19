Union City Middle School Football Players in All-Star Game

Two Union City middle school football players recently took part in the Centennial Bank All-Star game at West Carroll High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Aiden Reid and Kirben Thompson were in the starting lineup for the North squad.

The North team consisted of players from Dyersburg, Henry County, Obion County, Dyer County and McKenzie.

Reid played quarterback and running back in the game, while Thompson played cornerback.

The South team, comprised of middle school players from Jackson, Lexington, Hardin County, Carroll County and Crockett County, won the game 30-7.