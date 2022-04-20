Union City Middle School Football Players Rewarded for School Efforts

Union City Middle School football players were recently rewarded for their work in the classroom.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said forty players, from the sixth and seventh grade classes, were taken for an afternoon at Southlane Bowling.

The players were given unlimited bowling, along with video and table games, due to good grades and exemplary actions and conduct in the classroom.

Middle School football coach Cole Clanton said the program has expectations and standards outside the field and weight room, which include being a good student and respectful to teachers.

Photos of the football players reward day have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.