Summer workouts for the Union City Middle School football team will begin on Monday.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said new head coach Cole Clanton has set up offseason plans players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Summer workouts will include conditioning, strength training and the implementation of football fundamentals with limited one-on-one activities.

A total of 18 optional practices will be held on Mondays and Thursdays each week from 1:00 until 2:15.

COVID-19 guidelines, and social distancing regulations will be followed in the workouts, including regular sanitizing of all facilities and equipment, the taking and recording of each player’s temperature upon reporting.

Players or parents are encouraged to pick up a packet of rules and guidelines this week at the middle school from 8:00 until 3:00.

Though attendance is not mandatory, coach Clanton said it was his hope, that through the implementation and following of numerous guidelines, parents will feel comfortable in sending their kids to the workouts.