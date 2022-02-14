Union City Middle School Football to Add Sixth Grade Players

The Union City Middle School football program is set to grow by leaps and bounds.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the addition of sixth graders to the Tornadoes middle school team, is expected to bring the total number of players next season to between 80 and 90.

The Middle School will join the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association in football this Fall, after competing in the league in basketball this past season.

Union City will play a jayvee schedule against other sixth-grade teams in the conference, which also features a pair of post season bowls and a preseason jamboree.

The conference includes Trenton, Crockett County, Milan, Dyersburg and South Gibson County.