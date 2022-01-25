Union City Middle School Girls Fall in Blue Suede Semi-Finals

The Union City Middle School girls’ basketball team was bumped to the consolation game of the Blue Suede Invitational with a 37-12 loss to Dyersburg Monday night at South Gibson County High School.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the (15-7) Lady Tornadoes will face Gibson County Saturday at noon, in the third-place game.

Dyersburg jumped out to a commanding 20-5 first-quarter lead in Monday’s semifinals, with Union City never able to catch up.

The Union City girls made just five field goals in the contest, with Sh’Nyla Moss leading the team with five points.