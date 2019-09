Edie Rodgers and Addison Carr combined to toss a no-hitter on Monday afternoon for Union City Middle School.

Union City went on to defeat Greenfield 16-0 in softball play at Graham Park.

The Lady Tornado pitching duo combined to strike out three, while giving up three walks.

Union City improved to 8-3-1 with the win, and will play a home doubleheader today against Dyersburg.