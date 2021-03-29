March 29, 2021
Union City Middle School Pays Tribute to Classmate

Balloon release for Union City Middle School student Heavenlee Weatherspoon, who passed away in February…(photo by Union City School Communications Director Mike Hutchens)

Students at Union City Middle School paid tribute to a classmate who passed away this year.

Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the 475 member student body all gathered on the football field Friday to celebrate the life of 13 year old Heavenlee Weatherspoon.

The 8th grade student passed away unexpectedly on Valentines Day, due to complications from epilepsy.

Students celebrated their friend and classmate with a balloon release.

Her mother, Cherice, spoke to the student body, saying “Heavenlee loved everybody”.

