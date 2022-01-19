Union City Middle School Players and Coaches Recognized at Tournament

Three Union City Middle School girls, and a pair of players from the Tornado boys team, were named to the Northwest Middle School Athletic Association All-Conference team this past weekend.

Lady Twister eighth-graders Sarah Beth Byars and Clare Atwill and seventh-grader Sh’Nyla Moss earned accolades after helping Union City Middle School to the semifinals of the league’s postseason tournament.

The Union City girls were the third seed in the tourney and won 14 games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Lady Tornado head coach Chris Palmer was voted as the conference Coach of the Year by his peers.

The Union City boys put eighth-grader James Turner and seventh-grader Jayden Evans on the All-Conference by a vote of league coaches.

Union City skipper Bill Kail was tabbed as the boys’ Coach of the Year.

The Twisters were seeded fifth in the tournament, but made it to the semifinals.

Both Union City teams will wind up their respective seasons by competing in the Blue Suede Invitational at South Gibson County High School.

The Tornado boys will play Huntingdon Saturday afternoon at 1:15, while the Union City girls also face Huntingdon at 2:30.