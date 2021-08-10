Union City Middle School Softball Pitcher Throws No-Hitter

Union City Middle School pitcher Addison Carr threw a no-hitter, and Mattie Smith had three hits and drove in three runs, in a season-opening 14-1 win over South Fulton on Monday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Carr struck out four and did not walk a batter.

South Fulton’s only run was scored in the fourth inning due to an error and a wild pitch.

Smith singled three times to pace a 12-hit Union City attack.

Sarah Beth Byars tripled and singled and scored twice, while Carr helped herself with a pair of hits and three runs scored.

During the game, Union City’s Clare Atwill had three RBI’s and a triple, while Breanna McLendon singled, doubled and scored twice.