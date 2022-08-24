Union City Middle School Softball Wins Two on Tuesday

A couple of big innings led to a pair of big wins for the Union City Middle School softball team Tuesday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Lady Tornadoes scored 10 runs in the third to break a 4-all tie and beat Ridgemont 14-4 in the first of two games. Union City then put up a seven-spot in the fourth frame against Gibson County to break open a close game and win 11-4 in a make-up contest.

The doubleheader triumph ran Union City’s winning streak to three and improved the Twisters’ overall mark to 4-3.

Averi Riley tripled, singled and drove in four runs to shine for the Purple and Gold in Game 1. Jailyn Jenkins also had a three-base hit and three RBIs, while Sh’Nyla Moss scored three runs. Riley, Jenkins, Allie Vincent and Maddie Steward all crossed the plate twice each.

Vincent struck out three in a two-inning relief stint to pick up the pitching victory.

In Game 2, Hadley Smith had four ribbies and a double, while Riley tripled again and drove in a pair of tallies as UC jumped on top early with a four-run first.

Riley, Moss, Jenna Kate Cross and Emma Mobbs scored twice for the Lady Twisters. Winning hurler Stevee Dugger helped her own cause with a pair of RBIs.

Dugger did not allow an earned run in four innings of work while getting credit for the pitching triumph.

Union City will play at Milan on Thursday.