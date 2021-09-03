September 3, 2021
Union City Middle School Wins Home Football Game

Union City Middle won their home opener over Huntingdon 12-8…(photo: Mike Hutchens – Union City School Communications Director)

Union City Middle School football won their home opener, and improved to 2-1, with a hard-fought triumph against Huntingdon.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Deyton Buckley led a smothering Union City defense with 10 total tackles. Shooter Presson had five stops and a forced fumble, Jaxon Jones came up with that fumble recovery and Aiden Reid finished with four tackles.

Kirben Thompson rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, and Aiden Reid carried 16 times for 75 yards and the Twisters’ other score.

The Tornadoes will play at Gibson County next Thursday.

