Union City Middle School Wins Home Football Game

Union City Middle School football won their home opener, and improved to 2-1, with a hard-fought triumph against Huntingdon.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Deyton Buckley led a smothering Union City defense with 10 total tackles. Shooter Presson had five stops and a forced fumble, Jaxon Jones came up with that fumble recovery and Aiden Reid finished with four tackles.

Kirben Thompson rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, and Aiden Reid carried 16 times for 75 yards and the Twisters’ other score.

The Tornadoes will play at Gibson County next Thursday.