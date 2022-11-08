Union City Middle Schools Sweeps Hoop Games Against Milan

A 22-5 fourth-quarter flurry propelled Union City to a 39-21 middle school girls’ basketball win over Milan Monday night.

The Tornado boys were also victorious, cruising to a 53-22 triumph in Game 2.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said Union City’s two hoop teams improved to (6-1) and (5-2), respectively, with the doubleheader sweep over the visiting Bulldogs.

Sh’Nyla Moss hit for 10 of her game-best 21 points in the final period for the Lady Twisters, who pulled away after leading just 17-16 after three quarters. Alli McMillan added 10 points to the winning cause, while Blair McKinnis scored all six of her points down the stretch.

Union City was up 11-4 after one and 13-5 at halftime.

The Tornado boys were dominant from the opening tip, jetting to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Union City continued to expand on that advantage in the second frame, going up 40-9 at halftime.

Zak Summers poured in 19 points to top all Twister scorers, while Jayden Evans scored eight. Both Braydon Chism and Hollister Johnson finished with six points.

Union City Middle School will return to the court to play at Crockett County on Thursday.