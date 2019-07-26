The Union City Golden Tornadoes and Milan Bulldogs will play in a football jamboree match-up on August 16th.

The two teams will play at Johnnie Hale Stadium, with Union City to host the event in 2020.

The Jamboree will also include JV and Middle School play, as well as performances by both marching bands and cheerleading teams.

Both the Tornadoes and Bulldogs are considered football royalty in the area, with each counting four state championships, and a combined eight state runner-up titles.

The August 16th festivities are set to begin at 6:30 with a match-up of middle school teams for two eight-minute quarters.

The Golden Tornado marching band will take the field at 7:35, followed by the two high school jayvee teams for two eight-minute quarters.

Milan’s band will perform at 8:15, with the night to end with two 12-minute quarters of varsity play between Union City and Milan.