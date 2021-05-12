Union City Murder Trial Pushed Back to September

The trial for a Union City man charged with murder has now been changed.

32 year old Tony Mosley was scheduled to be in Obion County Circuit Court on Monday, but courthouse officials told Thunderbolt News the trial date has now been changed to September 20th thru the 29th.

Mosley is charged in the May 11th of 2019 stabbing death of 20 year old DeCora Alexander, of South Fulton.

Ms. Alexander was a UT-Martin student at the time of her death at Mosley’s home on Joe Fry Lane.

She suffered multiple stab wounds to her chest, abdomen, hands and face during the attack, with Mosley also treated at the hospital for a cut on his neck.