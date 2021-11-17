Union City Named as Top-5 Spot in Tennessee for Christmas Spirit

Union City has been recognized as one of the Top-5 places in Tennessee to get the Christmas spirit.

The publication, Travel Awaits, said the selected cities have Hallmark movie atmospheres and Southern hospitality.

Union City was actually ranked as the fifth most popular spot, due to what was described as a “quaint downtown decorated with festive lights” and the “Let It Glow” light show of over a million lights at Discovery Park of America.

Collierville was the state’s No.1 location for Christmas themes, followed by Jonesborough, Franklin, Knoxville and Union City.

Other cities that followed in the ranking were Pigeon Forge, Bristol and Gatlinburg.