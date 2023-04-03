Union City Names Mason Story at Girl’s Basketball Coach

Union City High School has named a new girl’s basketball coach.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said assistant coach Mason Storey will move into the head coaching ranks, after four years with the program.

The 34 year old Storey was chosen to be the 11th head coach since 1978 by Principal/Athletic Director Jacob Cross.

In making the decision, Cross said Storey was a good combination of someone energetic, who had an outstanding reputation of knowing the game.

Cross said Storey checked “a lot of boxes” in what the school was looking for with the girl’s basketball program.

During his career, Storey was also a head basketball coach at Hillcrest, and eight year assistant coach at Obion County Central.