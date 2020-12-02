Country music star Russell Dickerson is the featured photo cover on the latest Nashville music industry publication, MusicRow.

Dickerson highlights the 2021 Touring Print issue.

The Union City native recently celebrated his fourth No.1 single, “Love You Like I Used To”, which is the lead track for his second album, “Southern Symphony”, which will release on Friday.

Dickerson’s first album titled “Yours”, went to No.1 on the Billboard chart, with the title track and two other singles reaching both No.1 and platinum certified in sales.

The 33 year old Dickerson was born in Union City in May of 1987 and attended Union City Elementary School.

His father, Richard Dickerson, was the former longtime Minister of Music at First Baptist Church in Union City, and is again serving in that capacity on an interim basis.