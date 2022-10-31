Union City Native Russell Dickerson Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal

Former Union City native Russell Dickerson has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing.

Music Row Weekly reported the deal includes Dickerson’s full catalog and future works.

Dickerson’s breakthrough hit titled “Yours”, arrived in 2015 and is triple Platinum, meaning over three million sales.

The report said the country music star followed up with three more Platinum chart toppers, with his streaming numbers hitting 2.2 billion.

Dickerson is the first artist since Luke Combs, to release four consecutive singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

His latest single with Jake Scott, titled “She Likes It”, currently sits at No.26 this week on the Billboard chart.

The single has already reached Platinum status with over 170 million streams to date.