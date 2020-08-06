The Union City High School golf team will open their home schedule today, when they take on South Fulton at Poplar Meadows Country Club.

The boys golf team defeated South Fulton on Tuesday at the Fulton Country Club.

The Tornadoes shot a team score of 190, which was 17 strokes better than the Red Devils.

Union City’s Carter Walton was the medalist for the match with a 45, followed closley by teammate Mason Reed, who carded a 46.

The Obion County Central golf team will travel to Dyersburg today to play Halls and Dyersburg.

The match will take place at the Dyersburg Municipal golf course.