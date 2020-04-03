The City of Union City, Union City School System and Obion County School System have canceled their next monthly meetings.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the monthly meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled after Council approval.

Ms. Dillon said the decision was made due to a lack of critical agenda items.

Board members have also canceled their orientation meeting set for April 13th.

The Union City School Board announced Friday morning that they will also cancel their meeting scheduled for Monday, with Obion County Director of School’s Tim Watkins announcing the cancellation of Monday’s School Board meeting due to safety concerns.