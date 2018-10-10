Union City police were called Tuesday morning to Bryant Installations, on Stad Avenue, to investigate the burglary of a business mobile home.

At the scene, officers spoke with business owner Damon Bryant, who discovered pry marks on the front door of the mobile home that serves as a second office.

Bryant told officers that someone went though everything in the mobile home, with attempts also to break into the back of the business.

Reports said the burglary occurred between 6:00 on Monday evening and 7:45 on Tuesday morning.

Police reports showed a .38-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol, a small television, two checks and $300 in cash were taken in the burglary.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...