Government, and school officials in Union City, are celebrating their win in a lawsuit concerning liquor by the drink taxes.

The Obion County School Board, and County Government, joined counties across the state, in seeking a portion of the collected liquor by the drink taxes being dispersed to only city schools.

During Tuesday’s Union City Council meeting, City Attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. explained the decision handed down by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Glasgow said the tax statue had been in affect over 30 years, and the use of the tax money for city school systems had been backed by Attorney General opinions.

Glasgow added that the decision by the Supreme Court basically ended chances of appeals in the cases.