City officials in Union City are concerned that the new splash pad is still not open to the public.

During Tuesday’s Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hailey asked Parks and Recreation Director Ken Morris about the reason behind the park’s continued closure.

The Mayor requested a call be made to the contractor of the project.

Morris said he hoped to have the splash pad open by June 15th.

The splash pad and skate park was a $1-million dollar grant project for Union City.