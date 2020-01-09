Union City Council members refuted a claim concerning allegations surrounding a recent water bill.

During the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Coucilman Frank Tucker informed the board about customer complaints.

City Manager Kathy Dillon then explained some billing issues that did occur during the transition.

Councilman Tucker then said the complaining citizen alledged no city assistance for the problem.

Following the discussion, Ms. Dillion again said she would address the customers complaint if they would contact her office.