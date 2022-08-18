Union City Opens Football Season at Lake County

The Union City Golden Tornadoes will open their high school football season on the road at Lake County.

Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play following a (7-3) regular season record a year ago, with a first round playoff loss at Memphis Fairley.

Following summer practices and scrimmages, coach Markle said his players are ready to begin the season.(AUDIO)

The coach said he is pleased with the growth the team has shown in practices.(AUDIO)

Union City and Lake County will kick off at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.