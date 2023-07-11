Union City Opens Practice for Upcoming Football Season

Football practice is underway in West Tennessee in preparation for the upcoming season.

The Union City Golden Tornadoes were on the field on Monday, preparing for their August 18th season opener at home against Ensworth.

Coach Nick Markle’s team returns to play, following a (10-3) season in 2022, which ended in the Class-2A State Quarterfinals.

During practice Monday, coach Markle talked about the start of the on-field sessions.(AUDIO)

Coach Markle said the beginning of post dead-period practices means Friday night games are not far away.

In advance of their season opener, Union City will have a scrimmage at Brighton, along with a home scrimmage against Trenton Peabody.

The Golden Tornadoes will also host a Jamboree at War Memorial Stadium against Covington.