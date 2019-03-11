Two people from Union City are charged with stealing a TV, PlayStation, and cash from a home in Weakley County.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the break-in was reported Sunday on Cypress Creek Road west of Martin, where a 48-inch TV, a PlayStation, and $40 dollars in cash were reported stolen.

During the investigation, deputies developed 25-year-old David Allen Harrison and 25-year-old Autumn Elise Moore, both of Union City, as suspects.

The stolen items were recovered from a person in Obion County, who told Union City officers the items were purchased from Harrison.

Both Harrison and Moore are being held in the Weakley County Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Theft under $1,000 dollars, Violation of Probation, and Failure to Appear.