Union City Parks and Recreation Preparing for Busy Spring and Summer Season

Employees at Union City’s Parks and Recreation Department are getting geared up for the spring and summer season.

Parks Director Robin Francis told Thunderbolt News about the large area his department is responsible for maintaining.(AUDIO)

Francis also said his job will include overseeing the work on all sports fields, following the merger of the Turf Management Department.(AUDIO)

Following the shut down of baseball and softball programs last year, due to the height of the COVID virus, Francis said several classics and tournaments will return to Graham Park this year.

Plans call for the Final Flight Baseball Classic to be played next week, followed by the L.H. Ladd Classic, and a baseball tournament in April with about 50 teams participating.