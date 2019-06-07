A request for the reading of a meeting notification, from Everett Stewart Regional Airport, prompted reaction by board attorney Steve Conley at Thursday’s Maintenance Committee meeting.

During his time on the agenda, pilot Wayne Lanier requested interim-airport manager Chris Rogers to read a meeting notification for an April meeting.

Lanier then read the notification, which was to potential tenants, who were inquiring about soon to be available hanger space vacated by West Tennessee Aviation.

Following the reading, Conley responded after Lanier again tried to question the interim-manager about its distribution.

Chairman Wayne McCreight brought the discussion to an end and moved the meeting forward.