City Council members in Union City have been informed on actions needed to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

During Tuesday’s meeting, board members heard from Nancy Sartor, of Wiser Consultants, who spoke about the estimated $6-million dollar improvements.

Ms. Sartor told members of a plan to request additional years to complete the work.

With Union City already making some required changes to accommodate disabilities, Ms. Sartor offered a recommendation to City Manager Kathy Dillon.

In closing, Ms. Sartor said it was very important for the city government to continue their work in achieving the end result.

City officials were to receive a specific plan of action from the consultants, which was designed from their recent study city wide.