Union City plays Eagleville in State Tournament Softball

The Union City softball team will play their opening game of the State Tournament this afternoon at 5:30.

The (21-9) Lady Tornadoes will take on (19-8) Eagleville at the Starplex #4 field in Murfreesboro.

Union City is making only their second ever appearance at the state tournament in softball, but head coach J.B. Suiter expects his team to take the moment in stride.(AUDIO)

Coach Suiter also gave a scouting report on the Lady Eagles.(AUDIO)

Broadcast of the Union City-Eagleville softball game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 5:00.