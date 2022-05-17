May 17, 2022
Union City Plays Well in Spring Football Match-up With Dyer County

Union City held a Spring football scrimmage with Dyer County. The Golden Tornadoes outscored the 5A school four-to-two….(photos: Mike Hutchens – Union City Schools Communications Director)

Union City’s Spring football practice got a positive boost in a recent afternoon match-up.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Golden Tornadoes outscored Class-5A Dyer County four touchdowns to two.

Coach Nick Markle said his practices have included about 20 players, due to the large number that are involved in Spring sports.

Coach Markle said the team had spent a lot of time going half-line and against modified defenses, with the opportunity to go 11-on-11 really needed.

Markle and his troops will now turn their focus to summer workout and the beginning of the 2022 campaign that begins August 19th with a trip to Lake County.

Charles Choate

