Union City Plays Well in Spring Football Match-up With Dyer County

Union City’s Spring football practice got a positive boost in a recent afternoon match-up.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said the Golden Tornadoes outscored Class-5A Dyer County four touchdowns to two.

Coach Nick Markle said his practices have included about 20 players, due to the large number that are involved in Spring sports.

Coach Markle said the team had spent a lot of time going half-line and against modified defenses, with the opportunity to go 11-on-11 really needed.

Markle and his troops will now turn their focus to summer workout and the beginning of the 2022 campaign that begins August 19th with a trip to Lake County.