Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield says day-to-day operations by his department are now easing back to pre-COVID procedures.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Chief Barfield said the onset of the pandemic changed the way his officers were working on the street. (AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said trying to maintain a full staff, plus avoiding officers becoming sick, has been an issue over the past few months. (AUDIO)

The Chief said his department has been fortunate, with only a couple of officers having to quarantine, after coming into contact with individuals who had tested positive for the virus.