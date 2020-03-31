Two people were arrested in Union City on charges that included impersonating a police officer.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 1305 East Mercer Street, where a domestic incident was in progress.

At the scene, officers were met by 22 year old Antonio Naquan Robertson, of Nashville, and 31 year old Kevin Marquis Horton, of Union City, who had badges and guns on their waist.

The report stated Robertson introduced himself as being with Nashville Metro Police, while Horton stated his employment with the Kenton Police Department.

An investigation revealed that Horton did not work as a police officer in Kenton, with Robertson changing his place of employment to working for Nashville Metro Jail, which does not exist.

Both were taken into custody on charges of impersonating a police officer and unlawful carry of a weapon.