Union City Police Assist Tennessee Highway Patrol After Suspect Flees The Scene

Union City police were called to assist with a subject who fled from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Police reports said officers were called for back-up, after the individual ran from a traffic stop.

After the stop and pursuit, police later received a call from 21 year old Joel Paul Curl, stating his truck had been stolen from Nash Street Apartments.

Curl told officers his keys were left in the vehicle, which was discovered missing by his girlfriend.

Reports said the vehicle involved in the traffic stop and pursuit was registered to Joel Paul Curl.

A Trooper responded to Nash Street and confirmed that Curl was not the driver who fled from the vehicle during the traffic stop.

An investigation now continues into the person responsible for the theft.