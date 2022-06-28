Union City Police Called After Individual Points Handgun at Drive-Thru Clerk

Union City police are trying to learn the identity of an individual, who pointed a gun at a clerk at Taco Bell, on 1400 Rutledge Lane.

Police reports said on Thursday morning at 2:30, police received a call after a person pulled a gun on an employee at the drive-thru window.

Reports said 30 year old Chandra Farley said the individual came to the drive-thru wanting to place an order, and she informed them the business was closed for the night.

Ms. Farley said an individual in a car behind the suspect then called to say he had retrieved something from the trunk.

Reports said the suspect then came to the window and pointed a handgun at Ms. Farley, then continued to make laps around the business waving the gun out of the window.

At this time police are still investigating the incident.