Union City Police Called After Theft of Meals at Restaurant

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of meals at a restaurant.

Reports said officers spoke with Helen Lin, at OYA House, located on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Ms. Lin said three males and a female came into the restaurant and ordered the buffet.

After eating their meal, Ms. Lin said the subjects left the building two at a time and did not pay.

Reports said the four left in a white car, but the make and model was not known.

The loss from the theft was placed at almost $55.