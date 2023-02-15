February 15, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Called to Investigate Burglary of Vehicles on Church Parking Lot

Union City Police Called to Investigate Burglary of Vehicles on Church Parking Lot

Union City police are seeking to identity a person who was seen going through vehicles at a local church.

Police reports said officers were called to Community Bible Church, on South Home Street, after a black male wearing a head covering, was observed entering a vehicle on the parking lot.

When a church official walked toward the vehicle, the man reportedly got into a silver four-door car and left behind E.W. James and Sons.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Reports said a check revealed the individual was able to enter another vehicle, in which papers were strewn around, and also attempted to enter two trucks.

Nothing was taken during the attempted burglaries.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology