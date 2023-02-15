Union City Police Called to Investigate Burglary of Vehicles on Church Parking Lot

Union City police are seeking to identity a person who was seen going through vehicles at a local church.

Police reports said officers were called to Community Bible Church, on South Home Street, after a black male wearing a head covering, was observed entering a vehicle on the parking lot.

When a church official walked toward the vehicle, the man reportedly got into a silver four-door car and left behind E.W. James and Sons.

Police attempted to locate the vehicle, but were unsuccessful.

Reports said a check revealed the individual was able to enter another vehicle, in which papers were strewn around, and also attempted to enter two trucks.

Nothing was taken during the attempted burglaries.