November 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Union City Police…

Union City Police Called to Investigate Fraudulent Check

Union City Police Called to Investigate Fraudulent Check

Union City police were called to investigate a fraudulent check.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to First Citizens National Bank, where a man had cashed a check that was determined to be stolen.

Reports said a white male presented a check of just over $2,788, on the account of Rap Containers and Trailers LLC of Jackson.

The check was issued to Alonzo A. South, with the individual cashing the check presenting a Tennessee identification bearing that name.

Police reports said the check was cashed, with the individual leaving the bank on foot.

Police also learned the same subject had cashed a check at Martin branch of First Citizens, and attempted to cash another in Troy.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology