Union City Police Called to Investigate Fraudulent Check

Union City police were called to investigate a fraudulent check.

Police reports said officers were dispatched to First Citizens National Bank, where a man had cashed a check that was determined to be stolen.

Reports said a white male presented a check of just over $2,788, on the account of Rap Containers and Trailers LLC of Jackson.

The check was issued to Alonzo A. South, with the individual cashing the check presenting a Tennessee identification bearing that name.

Police reports said the check was cashed, with the individual leaving the bank on foot.

Police also learned the same subject had cashed a check at Martin branch of First Citizens, and attempted to cash another in Troy.