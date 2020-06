Union City were called to 202 Nash Street, following a complaint of theft involving a dog.

Reports said officers spoke with Jackie Lewis, who advised that his daughters Yorkie was missing.

The daughter told officers she placed the Yorkie in a kennel with her other dog, and returned home about six hours later discover it was gone.

Police reports said officers inspected the kennel and determined that it was taken.

The Yorkie is described as black and brown in color, and around six months old.