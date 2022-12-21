Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Items from Residential Shed

Union City police were called to investigate the theft of several items from a residence on East Cheatam Street.

Reports said officers spoke with 34 year old Justin Steward, who said the items were taken from a back yard shed.

Steward said he was missing a cherry picker lift, three-ton Kobalt jack and jack stands, and an air compressor all valued at $1,160.

The theft occurred sometime between 5:30 in the afternoon of December 15th and 8:00 on the morning of December 16th.