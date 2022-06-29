Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Jeep

A Dyer man reported his Jeep being stolen in Union City.

Police reports said 30 year old Curtis Micheal Pereira told officers his 2005 Jeep Wrangler was taken from the rear Kohler parking lot.

Pereira said he parked his vehicle at 6:30, and came outside at 7:00 to get his tools.

When going back outside at 10:15, he discovered the Jeep missing.

Police reports said the Jeep Wrangler is black is black in color, with a four-inch lift and halo lights.

The license plate number is 045ZOF.

Pereira told officers the Jeep was stolen twice in Arkansas, by breaking the steering column.

Anyone who has any information about the stolen Jeep is urged to contact the Union City Police Department, or their Crimestoppers Tipline.