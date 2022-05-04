Union City Police Called to Investigate Stolen Truck

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle from North Jernigan Drive.

Police reports said 31 year old Kasey Lynn Rickman called Union City police from a location in Illinois, saying someone had taken his 2009 Dodge Dakota truck.

Reports said officers went to the Jernigan Drive address, and learned from a friend of Rickman’s, that the truck was taken by a black or dark blue wrecker.

The friend said the wrecker hooked to the vehicle on April 28th, and did not have a name on their doors.

Reports said police checked with several local towing companies, with none reporting taking of the truck.

Reports said the truck is described as black in color, with a camper shell.

Police entered the missing truck into the National Crime Information Center.